Hong Kong – Government appoints new members to Travel Industry Authority

Government appoints new members to Travel Industry Authority ************************************************************



The Government announced today (January 6) that the Chief Executive has appointed Mr Kenneth King Yue-kin and Ms Annie Wong Pak-yan as new members of the Travel Industry Authority (TIA) from January 6 to December 31, 2023.



Mr King is the Regional Director, Retail Partnerships APAC of Expedia Group, and Ms Wong is the Partner of Gallant.



A spokesman for the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said, “The Government welcomes the two new members joining the TIA. We would also like to express our gratitude to Ms Catherine So and Ms Elaine Liu Yuk-ling for their dedicated service and valuable advice rendered to the TIA during their tenure.”



The TIA is a statutory regulatory body of the travel industry established under the Travel Industry Ordinance. It is primarily responsible for the licensing and regulation of travel agents, tourist guides and tour escorts.



The membership of the TIA from January 6, 2023, is as follows:

Chairperson

—————

Mr Ma Ho-fai



Vice Chairperson

———————

Commissioner for Tourism



Ordinary members

—————–

Trade members



Mr Kenneth King Yue-kin

Ms Lanny Leung Kong-lan

Mr Paul Leung Yiu-lam

Mr Roy Lo Kai-pong

Mr Martin Ma Yuk-man

Dr Priscilla Poon Chau-min

Mr Tommy Tam Kwong-shun

Mrs Ann Tang Yu Li-hua

Mr Ricky Tse Kam-shan

Mr Tse Yun-sang

Mr Wong Ka-ngai

Ms Gianna Wong Mei-kiu

Mr Yiu Pak-leung



Non-trade members



Ms Dilys Chau Suet-fung

Ms Kerry Ching Kim-wai

Ms Agnes Choi Heung-kwan

Mr Alex Fan Hoi-kit

Mr Chris Ip Ngo-tung

Mr Victor Lam Hoi-cheung

Mr Kevin Lam Sze-cay

Mr Johnny Leung Ka-kui

Mr Fred Li Wah-ming

Dr Barry Mak Lui-ming

Mr James Tong Wai-pong

Mr Wilfred Wong Kam-pui

Mr Adrian Wong Koon-man

Ms Annie Wong Pak-yan

Mr Charles Yang Chuen-liang