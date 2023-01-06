Hong Kong – Government appoints new members to Travel Industry Authority

Government appoints new members to Travel Industry Authority
The Government announced today (January 6) that the Chief Executive has appointed Mr Kenneth King Yue-kin and Ms Annie Wong Pak-yan as new members of the Travel Industry Authority (TIA) from January 6 to December 31, 2023.
Mr King is the Regional Director, Retail Partnerships APAC of Expedia Group, and Ms Wong is the Partner of Gallant.
A spokesman for the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said, “The Government welcomes the two new members joining the TIA. We would also like to express our gratitude to Ms Catherine So and Ms Elaine Liu Yuk-ling for their dedicated service and valuable advice rendered to the TIA during their tenure.”
The TIA is a statutory regulatory body of the travel industry established under the Travel Industry Ordinance. It is primarily responsible for the licensing and regulation of travel agents, tourist guides and tour escorts.
The membership of the TIA from January 6, 2023, is as follows:
Chairperson
—————
Mr Ma Ho-fai
Vice Chairperson
———————
Commissioner for Tourism
Ordinary members
—————–
Trade members
Mr Kenneth King Yue-kin
Ms Lanny Leung Kong-lan
Mr Paul Leung Yiu-lam
Mr Roy Lo Kai-pong
Mr Martin Ma Yuk-man
Dr Priscilla Poon Chau-min
Mr Tommy Tam Kwong-shun
Mrs Ann Tang Yu Li-hua
Mr Ricky Tse Kam-shan
Mr Tse Yun-sang
Mr Wong Ka-ngai
Ms Gianna Wong Mei-kiu
Mr Yiu Pak-leung
Non-trade members
Ms Dilys Chau Suet-fung
Ms Kerry Ching Kim-wai
Ms Agnes Choi Heung-kwan
Mr Alex Fan Hoi-kit
Mr Chris Ip Ngo-tung
Mr Victor Lam Hoi-cheung
Mr Kevin Lam Sze-cay
Mr Johnny Leung Ka-kui
Mr Fred Li Wah-ming
Dr Barry Mak Lui-ming
Mr James Tong Wai-pong
Mr Wilfred Wong Kam-pui
Mr Adrian Wong Koon-man
Ms Annie Wong Pak-yan
Mr Charles Yang Chuen-liang