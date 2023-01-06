Hong Kong – Invitation of quotations for tenancy at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port

Invitation of quotations for tenancy at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port ************************************************************************************



The Government Property Agency is inviting two separate quotations for (i) Shop No. 310 on Ground Floor; and (ii) Shop No. 503 on First Floor, Passenger Clearance Building, 33 Shun Fai Road, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port, Lantau, Hong Kong, each for a three-year tenancy subject to the provision for renewal for a further term of two years.

The two premises should only be used for general retail and/or services purposes. Details can be referred to the respective Quotation Notice and Form of Tenancy Agreement.

The quotation notices were uploaded today (January 6) to the Agency’s website: www.gpa.gov.hk. Quotation documents are available for collection at the Government Property Agency, 9/F, South Tower, West Kowloon Government Offices, 11 Hoi Ting Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, during the period from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, except public holidays. The documents can also be downloaded from the Agency’s website.

Bidders who wish to attend a quotation briefing should make a prior appointment with the Government Property Agency by calling 3842 6916 on or before January 13.

Bidders must submit their quotations by placing them in the Government Property Agency Quotation Box placed at the Ground Floor Lobby, South Tower, West Kowloon Government Offices, 11 Hoi Ting Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, before noon on January 20. Late quotations will not be accepted.