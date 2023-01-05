Ideal Property Group Donates to Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Nibong

CEO of Ideal Property Group, Ooi Kee Liang contributed to the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Nibong campus in support of the school’s sports day.

Ideal Property Group has generously donated to the SK Sungai Nibong campus in support of the school’s sports day. SK Sungai Nibong is a national primary school located on Penang island, Malaysia. A mock cheque presentation was held at the Ideal Property Group sales gallery on November 14. During the sports event, students had the opportunity to focus on effort, participation, and fun, rather than on competitive wins and losses.

“All enterprises shall actively give back to society and fulfill their corporate social responsibilities, which will help to create healthy and happy communities,” says Ooi Kee Liang, Group Executive Chairman. “Through the celebration of sports, we believe that more students at SK Sungai Nibong campus will have the opportunity to cultivate their passion and love for education and teamwork.”

The contribution was made in part of Ideal Property Group’s educational aid program, ‘I Love Edu,’ which seeks to promote education through monetary contributions, facility construction, and upgrades, as well as donations of land plots for campus relocation. A list of schools that have benefited from this program is SMJK Heng Ee, SJKC Heng Ee, SMJK Sacred Heart, SJKC Sacred Heart, SJKC Kong Min Pusat, SJKC Kwang Hwa, SJKC Poi Eng, SJKC Aik Hua, School of Mentally-Disabled Children, SK Tanjung Tokong, SK Seri Permai and Al-Itqan Education Center.

Ideal Property Group was founded in 2001, pioneered by Tan Sri Datuk Ooi Kee Liang whose main focus is constantly giving back to society and placing major concern on the well-being of society as a whole. Liang has contributed to the development of 25,000 residential and commercial units throughout Penang Island. Focusing on providing high-quality and affordable condominiums, he has been nicknamed “Penang Condo King.” He is responsible for such projects as Ideal City, Queens Waterfront, Havana Beach Residences, and I-Santorini.

To learn more news and information about Ideal Property Group, you can visit their website at https://www.idealproperty.com.my/