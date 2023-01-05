Did you know the tart cherry is packed full of healthy antioxidants and National Cherry Month is an excellent way to celebrity this annual holiday month.

Celebrate National Cherry Month with Traverse Bay Farms

National Cherry Month and two American presidents are forever intertwined. These two presidents are George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

George Washington and National Cherry Month

George Washington is one of the most important figures in American history. He was the first president of the United States, and his birthday is celebrated every year on February 22.

The story of George Washington and the tart cherry tree is one of the most famous stories about him. It is said that when Washington was a young boy, he chopped down a cherry tree with a hatchet. When his father asked him what had happened, Washington replied, “I cannot tell a lie, I did it with my hatchet.”

The cherry tree is forever intertwined with the month of February because that is when Washington’s birthday is celebrated. Every year, on February 22, people all over the United States celebrate Washington’s birthday by eating cherry pies, drinking cherry juice, and decorating cherry trees.

Abraham Lincoln and National Cherry Month

In addition to National Cherry Month having Washington’s birthday, it is also the birthday month of Abraham Lincoln. Mr. Lincoln was born on 12, 1809. While only Washington’s birthday is considered a U.S. Federal Government holiday, National Cherry Month still boasts the honor of having both great presidents.

3 Fun Ways to Celebrate National Cherry Month

Did you know the tart cherry is packed full of healthy antioxidants and other naturally occurring flavonoids to help maintain healthy joints, aid in improving sleep and more?

That’s right, the Michigan-grown tart cherry is fast becoming the first choice for those looking to enjoy a healthy lifestyle and healthy diet. So, let’s get started in learning more about the Michigan tart cherry and cherry juice.

#1: Celebrate with a glass of 100% pure cherry juice.

Enjoy drinking cherry juice daily for healthy joints, better sleep and reducing muscle pain from exercise. Best of all, cherry juice has no added sugar. This means you’ll be enjoying all-natural joint pain relief from daily exercise and more.

#2: Celebrate with great tasting and healthy cherry recipes.

Cherry makes an excellent addition to every meal of the day. To make it simple and easy to enjoy cherries every day, we’ve compiled over 50 great-tasting recipes for all occasions in a free downloadable recipe book. This cherry recipe book has some of the best tasting recipes around and even has additional information on nationally award-winning products packed full of this ruby-red superfruit.

#3: Celebrate National Cherry Month at the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is an annual event held on Washington D.C. to celebrate the friendship between the people of the United States and the people of Japan.

This annual event is the result of a gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo City, Japan to the City of Washington D.C. The cherry trees are located in three different locations. All three are under the National Park Service. The locations are the following:

Tidal Basin in West Potomac Park

East Potomac Park

On the grounds of the Washington Monument Grounds

The cherry trees are taken almost daily by members of the tree crew from the National Park Service. These are highly trained professionals with extensive experience caring for trees. Also, one thing to keep in mind if you are visiting, please keep in mind that the roots of the some of the trees may be exposed above the ground.

