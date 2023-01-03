Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Cheung Sha Wan (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Cheung Sha Wan (with photo)

Police today (January 3) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Cheung Sha Wan.

So Suet-ying, aged 73, went missing after she left a shopping centre on Un Chau Street on January 1 afternoon. Her family made a report to Police yesterday (January 2).

She is about 1.5 metres tall, 65 kilograms in weight and of fat build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and short grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, an oranage long-sleeved shirt, black and white striped trousers, black shoes and was carrying a black handbag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0335 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.