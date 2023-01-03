Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Mong Kok

Fatal traffic accident in Mong Kok **********************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Mong Kok this afternoon (January 3) in which a 67-year-old woman died.



At about 4.57pm, a medium goods vehicle (MGV) driven by a 39-year-old man was travelling along Argyle Street Westbound. When approaching the junction of Argyle Street and Reclamation Street, it reportedly knocked down the 67-year-old woman who was crossing the road.



Sustaining serious leg injuries, the woman was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 5.57pm.

The MGV driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Kowloon West is underway.



Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 9023.

