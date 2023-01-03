Hong Kong – CHP investigates three suspected food poisoning clusters

CHP investigates three suspected food poisoning clusters ********************************************************



The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health is today (January 3) investigating three suspected food poisoning clusters affecting 16 persons, and reminded the public to maintain personal, food and environmental hygiene to prevent foodborne diseases.

The first cluster involved two males and eight females, aged 1 to 68, who developed abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and fever about four to 49 hours after having dinner at a restaurant in Sha Tin on December 28, 2022.

The second cluster involved three males, aged 24 to 25, who developed abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea about 38.5 to 44.5 hours after having dinner at a restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui on December 18, 2022.



The third cluster involved one male and two females, aged 26 to 28, who developed similar symptoms about 21.5 to 46 hours after consuming takeaway food provided by the same restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui on December 26, 2022.

One of the affected persons of the first cluster sought medical advice and three of the affected persons from the second and third clusters sought medical advice. None required hospitalisation and all affected persons are in stable condition.

To prevent foodborne diseases, members of the public are reminded to maintain personal, food and environmental hygiene at all times. When dining out:

