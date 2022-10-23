New Song by Rob Wegner Is Coming Out In October



Rob Wegner is a DJ and Music Producer, also known as Rob Wegner DJ or DJ Rob Wegner. He is an American open-format DJ and music producer and has established the worlds first college-accredited DJ degree at Scottsdale Community College (SCC). He learned to DJ at the age of 18 by drumming over a nightclub DJ and playing records during the resident DJ’s break.





Rob Wegner has released many of his hit songs and is releasing a new one coming out on October 27, 2022. This song is called 420 Agent (Budtender) (Bashment Time Remix). A video of the song has been exclusively pre-released on YouTube only. The video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/bVODkAxUKGc.





The song is reggae meets hip hop and features rapper Drew Vigilate and is about fighting the symptoms of multiple sclerosis, particularly pain, appetite problems, depression, stiffness, and more. The song was mastered by Oli Morgan at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London, UK, and is from the forthcoming album Breathe. This Rob Wegners new song (420 Agent (Budtender) (Bashment Time Remix)) is being picked up by radio stations in France and Italy on release day.





To listen to all his songs or to watch his music videos, you can visit his website: https://www.robwegner.com/. You can also support him by following Rob Wegner on YouTube and Spotify.





About:



Rob Wegner is a DJ and Music Producer who has released many hit songs and music videos. He has established the worlds first college-accredited DJ degree at Scottsdale Community College (SCC). He was awarded SCC outstanding adjunct faculty employee of the year 2013-14. Also, he was selected as one of the world’s 36th most influential Club DJs in 2002 by DJ Reporter Magazine.

