Denali Advanced Integration Names Industry Veteran Robert Vrij CEO

Denali today announced the appointment of esteemed executive Robert Vrij as CEO of the 30-year-old, family-owned company, effective immediately.

To support Denali’s global growth and expansion plans, the founding Daher brothers, Mohamad (Alex), Majdi and Mitch, will continue to oversee the company through the Board of Directors in which they will hold all seats. Alex will remain in his role as Chairman of the Board.

All three will support and influence the strategy and direction of the company. Quarterly Board Meetings will be used to report on company objectives and results. In addition, Majdi Daher will support new business development and will remain active in his community engagements and philanthropy.

The company will remain family owned, with the goal of continuing to invest in people and new technologies for a sustainable, multi-generational business.

“We have experienced unprecedented growth in the past two years, and it’s time for Denali to move to the next phase of growth with a focus on excellence and innovation,” Daher said. “Robert brings the perfect blend of global sales and operations expertise, strong industry relationships, and visionary leadership.

“While our company evolves, our culture and core values will remain unchanged. We will continue to be a family-owned business that values our team as family with a customer-first approach to everything we do.”

In the past year, Vrij has served as a senior advisor for the Denali Leadership Team. He has more than 30 years of industry experience, and he is serving as a board member for Congruex.

Prior to these roles, Vrij was Senior Vice President of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Managing Director of HPE Americas, where he was responsible for leading all aspects of enterprise sales, revenue growth and customer satisfaction across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

He also spent five years at Alcatel-Lucent USA as Executive Vice President and Chief of Global Sales and Marketing. In these roles he was responsible for direct and indirect sales in 145 countries -managing $15 Billion in sales, as well as global alliances, marketing, and communications.

Vrij lives in Dallas with his wife Theresa, but will also live part-time near Denali’s Redmond, Wash. Headquarters.

“I am joining Denali at a powerful time in its history and will honor its legacy of growth and innovation,” Vrij said. “Denali’s special culture made an immediate impact on me personally and professionally, and I’m excited about serving such a talented, dedicated team.”

About Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com

Follow Denali Advanced Integration: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.