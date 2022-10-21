Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “Charlotte Helps at Christmas,” by Howard Matthew

About “Charlotte Helps at Christmas”
Charlotte lives in a flat on a housing estate in a large town. One day she discovers the magical world of Christmas in her local corner shop. When Charlotte finds out that this is a warehouse for children’s Christmas presents she is pleased that she is asked to help.
She learns how Santa manages to deliver presents to all the children in the world in one night, and how reindeer can fly. Charlotte is asked to help with feeding the reindeer and meets Santa to give him a cup of cocoa. On Christmas morning Granddad starts to fly, and Grandma tells Charlotte a secret.
Aimed to read aloud, particularly on Christmas Eve.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (36 pages)
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.23 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944276
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BHTL43Z5
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SYWAF
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
