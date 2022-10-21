Golf Tournaments Are Booming & Orange County Golf Events is Helping Organizations Along the West Coast to Navigate Their Planning Details

The event industry is flourishing, and rightfully so following two brutal years of planning hiatuses that crippled the economy. People are eager to get back to a sense of normalcy and are seeking out human connection in the form of social gatherings, including concerts, festivals, and sporting events – especially golf. In fact, golf surged during the pandemic with 6.2 million new golfers hitting the green and rounds increasing by 5% into 2021 (source: National Golf Foundation). While courses remained opened throughout most of 2020, the fundraising efforts that relied on the sport were indefinitely suspended. Now, as we enter the post-pandemic era, golf tournaments are gaining serious momentum. So, where do organizers turn to when they are presented with the ardent challenges of organizing a successful golf outing, especially in light of layoffs and budget reductions? Let’s just say that there are companies out there that are the wedding planners of the golf industry, and Orange County Golf Events is quickly becoming the leading source that many local organizations turn to when seeking professional assistance.

Founded by Joseph Sperazza Jr., Orange County Golf Events (O.C. Golf Events) has been helping charities and businesses of all size to achieve their event goals for more than seven years. “We are proud to provide a select, highly valued client-base with professional, efficient, and effective representation through defined categories of golf event management. We utilize strategic and tactical experience through diligent hiring of full-time experts and project managers and a full support team to conduct the ultimate golf experience,” says Sperazza as he sat down to humbly discuss the success of his business.

This year is already setting new records for the company as an increasing number of organizations are now seeking out special event support for their golf functions. “In our surveys to our clients, we learned one very important thing… once they got over the fear of spending money and hiring a third party to conduct their special event, the return on investment was far beyond what they could have imagined. Now, most say they will never again do a golf event without O.C. Golf Events.” This past August, Sperazza and his team wrapped up their largest golf tournament which was hosted Yaamava Resort & Casino at San Manuel, in partnership with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The event spanned four days with the first two days of golf held at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Coast and the last two days at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point. The event drew over 1,200 participants with fundraising to benefit eight inspiring local and national non-profits. This was O.C. Golf Event’s fifth year as the event producer for the San Manuel tournament and they will continue to support San Manuel’s growing golf demands in both California and Nevada.

The company also wrapped up production in late June for the 25th Annual Stars & Stripes Golf Tournament which took place in Cabo San Lucas and benefitted seven children’s charities across Southern California and Mexico. The Stars & Stripes and San Manuel Tournaments collectively raised over $6,000,000 in just 45-days, a record high for O.C. Golf Events’ client success. Other notable tournaments where the company has served as event producer have include the Rod Dedeaux Foundation, Mater Dei Football, Mission Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, Tilly’s Life Center, Marine Raider Foundation, and the Pujols Family Foundation. “This is just a small handful of our client base; we have also built great relationships with numerous corporations across Orange County (CA) including CSI Electrical Contractors, Hire Retention, and World Wide Technologies.

“In the 7+ years operating O.C. Golf Events, I have seen this company grow from a golf event company to an entertainment and fundraising consulting firm for corporations and non-profits. We built our current operations based on the needs that many non-profits are burdened with such as not having the resources needed to conduct a proper charity golf tournament in conjunction with necessary fundraising and networking. Giving our client’s time and tools to network properly has become our most valuable service and asset.”

The company’s portfolio boasts impressive statistics with more than 750+ golf outings completed nationwide and over $30 million in assisted fundraising support. To learn more, visit www.ocgolfevents.com.

