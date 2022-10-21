Grease Lightning Fired Up and Ready for Christmas in Woking

Surrey-based oven cleaning specialists, Grease Lightning Oven Cleaning, are building up to what is expected to be a busy Christmas period in and around the Woking area.

Although there are still two months to go, Grease Lightning report that they are already taking advanced bookings and even with additional resources expect to be fully booked by the first week of December.

Speaking of the Christmas period, owner of Grease Lightning, Daniel Esposito, was quoted as saying, “We have busy periods throughout the year, but the run up to Christmas is by far our busiest.

“People understand that cleaning your oven before the big day will really pay dividends once that day comes. A dirty oven will have burnt carbon and grease deposits that not only can affect the taste of food, but can also result in a acrid smells around the kitchen and beyond.

“Although there is no reason why someone can’t clean their own oven, employing professional oven cleaners avoids the time and the stress of doing it yourself, plus we have the training and equipment to do a much more thorough job.”

When cleaning ovens in Woking and across South East England, Grease Lightning use a heated soak tank, with all removable oven parts undergoing treatment to remove grease and carbon deposits.

This is combined with a manual clean from their professionally trained cleaners, which will assure the client of complete satisfaction in the work.

All the oven cleaners at Grease Lightning Oven Cleaning are fully insured and the company offers a complete money back guarantee if any customer is not 100% satisfied.

To find out more, call 01483 346067 or visit www.greaselightningovencleaning.co.uk/oven-cleaning/gu/oven-cleaning-woking/