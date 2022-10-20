Austin Senior Resource Alliance Continues 55+ Seminar Series with “Tips on Communicating with Adult Children”

Presented by Cyndi Cummings of the Austin Senior Resource Alliance, the 55+ Seminar Series is designed to give those in the mature community a chance to learn about and discuss topics around aging. From tips on downsizing and decluttering to learning how to talk with adult children about late-life wishes, the seminar has been developed to educate and advocate for the 55+ community by empowering members with the knowledge needed to make the best life decisions.

The series takes place in person on the first Wednesday of each month, August through November, 2022, at the Twin Oaks Branch of Austin Public Library, 1800 S 5th St, Austin, TX 78704.

Event topics change monthly, and attendees are invited to join for any and all free seminars. Upcoming topics include:

August 3: Thriving in Retirement: Senior Living Options

September 7: Decluttering the Home

October 5: Medicare Changes for 2023

November 2: Tips on Communicating with Adult Children

To learn more and to RSVP for any of these free events, please visit www.55plusseminarseries.com.

About Cyndi Cummings and Austin Senior Resource Alliance:

Cyndi Cummings of The Cummings Home Team and Turnkey Transitions® specializes in helping older adults (those 55+), senior citizens, and their caregiver families navigate the unique challenges that can be faced when contemplating a late-in-life move. In 2013, Cyndi founded a consortium of service providers called the Austin Senior Resource Alliance to provide a one stop shop for older adults and their families seeking services and advice from trusted specialists. These specialists include estate and probate attorneys, in-home doctors and caregivers, auction and estate sale organizers, movers, handymen, and others. Cyndi also has established relationships with area senior living communities to assist clients with move management services. To learn more, visit www.turnkeytransitions.com and www.austinseniorresourcealliance.com.