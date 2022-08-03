New Ultra-High Brightness 13.3” Industrial-Grade Video Display by TRU-Vu

TRU-Vu Monitors, a leading provider of industrial-grade monitors and touch screens, has released a new 13.3” video monitor with ultra-high brightness.

The SRMH-13.3U Sunlight Readable 13.3” LCD monitor is designed for use in direct bright sunlight, or in other high-ambient light conditions. With over 1,500 nits of brightness, the SRMH-13.3U is 5 to 6X brighter than conventional LCD displays or TV’s.

The SRMH-13.3U also provides several other important benefits:

1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution

Ability to produce clear, sharp full-color video images, even with bright sunlight directly on the screen

Lockable OSD buttons located on the back panel to avoid unwanted tampering

Following any power loss, our Auto-Restart feature enables the monitor to display video immediately upon restoration of power

The powder-coated steel enclosure and our unique TRU-Tuff treatment provide maximum protection against shock and vibration

The SRMH-13.3U is ideal for use in manufacturing plants, oil & gas facilities, amusement parks, sports stadiums, with UAV/drones, in kiosks, in vehicles and anywhere else you need clear, sharp video in direct, bright sunlight or other very bright conditions.

About TRU-Vu Monitors:

TRU-Vu Monitors offers over 200 models of industrial-grade LCD monitors and touch screens. This includes Sunlight Readable, waterproof, panel-mount, open-frame and more. Our monitors can be modified or customized to meet your exact requirements.

If you have any questions, or need any additional information, please contact:

TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc.

925 E. Rand Road

Arlington Heights, IL 60004

phone: 847-259-2344

email: info@tru-vumonitors.com