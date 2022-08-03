Lawsuit.org Uncovers the Unbearable Travel Burdens for Women in Texas Seeking Legal Abortion (Study)

Women in Texas have been forced to travel out of state to get an abortion since abortion became illegal there in September 2021.

As of June 30, 2020, New Mexico is the only neighboring state available to Texas women looking to obtain a legal abortion.

Lawsuit.org looked at the burden of these new restrictions in terms of travel time for women looking to get legal, out of state abortions in the USA.

For women in southeastern Texas, travel times average 8-10 hours. With the need for overnight stays and the high price of gas, just getting to a legal abortion clinic could easily cost several hundred dollars.

The burden on women in Texas is at a breaking point and it is Lawsuit.org’s hope that data analysis and visualization can provide a better way to understand the burden created by these laws and the real-world impact they create, especially for the poor, disabled, and underprivileged.

Data was collected using Google’s Distance Matrix API. Zip code locations calculated as a center point coordinate.

https://lawsuit.org/family-law/getting-an-abortion-as-a-texan-travel-times-visualized/