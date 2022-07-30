ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022 Exhibited Juliet Barriffe’s “My Moon, My Light”



Publisher | Christian Faith Publishing Inc.



Book retail price | $8.93





Author Bio





Juliet Barriffe is a devoted mother and grandmother who joined the covenant with her Lord and Savior over twenty years ago. Her journey of brokenness and grief led her to the open spiritual arms of the Savior.





Her gift of writing henceforward gave birth to poems and short stories. Juliet believes that the Savior has impressed upon her the ability of being a comforter to others, a task she does not take lightly.





As a caregiver, she has exemplified the Saviors love by doing and being the best she can be to those who are on the receiving end of her service to them. Juliet like reading, listening to music, doing crafts, and riding her bike; she also loves to play around with her granddaughter. She expresses that her playful ways helped her to maintain her youthful feelings.