Albert L. Sipes’s book “The Mildenhall Legacy” was featured at the 2022 ALA Annual Convention

This author has a delightful way with words. He manages to capture the interest of readers with varied backgrounds. I would recommend this novel to truckers, military service members, and housewives, to mention a few. I enjoyed the way the characters were smoothly interwoven throughout this novel. Well done, Al Sipes.  Janet A., reviewed through Amazon

Self-publishing company ReadersMagnet displayed The Mildenhall Legacy, a contemporary book by American writer Albert L. Sipes at the 2022 ALA Annual Convention and Exhibition held last June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.





Set in three locations across the globe, Sipes brings something new and captivating in his first novel. The book talks about a twenty-two-year-old woman named Eve Chambers. As she navigates life and tries to seek sophistication, she eventually finds herself in a fascinating situation that pushes her will to thrive.





Being caught at any crossroads could lead someone to despair and fear life, but there are those whose spirits flourish despite odds. Such is the case of Sipes heroine Eve Chambers, who acquired massive wealth as the sole heir of an oil fortune. Immeasurable wealth might spark inner changes in someone, yet Eve managed to share her riches with others. As a woman of profound integrity, she blessed the people around her with the Midas touch.





Realizing that there is so much more to life than gold, she understood the importance of following ones dreams. This realization brought her a new perspective on the people she met.





In The Mildenhall Legacy, Sipes gave his readers more than scenic descriptions of the modern US, Paris, and Africa. He provides a sensational tale that would remind people that there is beauty in living in the moment. This story illustrates what makes life weigh more than any gold.





The book is a delightful read for everyone.











The Mildenhall Legacy



Author | Albert L. Sipes



Genre | Christian Fiction



Publisher | Xlibris U.S.



Published date | March 21, 2022



Book Retail Price| Paperback $17.99, Kindle $2.99







Author



Albert L. Sipes wrote his autobiography, Boomer  1945, published in 2020. His view of the world depicts a conservative upbringing with a sparkle for inquisition. He was an Army copy editor for his Division newspaper in Vietnam and worked as a Denver radio broadcaster reporting the news at a Classical music station. He also worked as a professional driver for several transportation companies. His area of operation was throughout the United States and Canada. Al and his wife Cathy live in Colorado. The Mildenhall Legacy is his first novel.