Hong Kong – SCST expresses concern over accident at Hong Kong Coliseum concert

SCST expresses concern over accident at Hong Kong Coliseum concert ******************************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, expressed grave concern over the accident happened yesterday (July 28) during a concert held at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom, which caused injuries. He requested the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) to set up a task force to be led by an Assistant Director to work with the Labour Department (LD) and relevant parties to investigate the cause of the accident and to follow up on it.







In view of the accident, the Government has already instructed the concert to be suspended until the structure of the stage is proved to be safe.







The LCSD and the LD contacted the concert organiser on July 27 about the stage incidents in the past few days, and requested the organiser to review and improve on the situation.







Mr Yeung expressed sympathy to those who were injured and hope that they would recover soon.

