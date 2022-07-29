Hong Kong – HKETO San Francisco celebrates 25th anniversary of HKSAR at charity golf tournament in California (with photos)

HKETO San Francisco celebrates 25th anniversary of HKSAR at charity golf tournament in California (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in San Francisco (HKETO San Francisco) celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) at the Hong Kong Association of Northern California’s (HKANC) annual charity golf tournament, which also raises funds for scholarships that benefit talented Hong Kong students in northern California.







Titled “HKANC Scholarship Foundation 20th Annual Golf Tournament – In Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the HKSAR”, the event was held on July 25 (California time) in Pleasanton, California. Nearly 20 golf teams competed in the whole-day event which included a networking reception, dinner and an award ceremony.







Delivering remarks at the event, the Director of HKETO San Francisco, Ms Jacko Tsang, thanked the HKANC for their support for Hong Kong students studying in the San Francisco Bay Area. She encouraged students to explore career opportunities in Hong Kong and highlighted the business opportunities offered by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. “Hong Kong has made big strides over the past 25 years and continues to be a stable, competitive and free economy. The HKSAR Government will be steadfast in honing our unique advantages under ‘one country, two systems’ so as to enhance Hong Kong’s international standing and foster confidence and hope in the community,” she said.







The annual event raises funds for the HKANC Scholarship Foundation which provides scholarships for talented students from Hong Kong in northern California. Since its inception in 2001, the programme has provided more than US$410,000 in scholarships for college students with financial needs. Selected students must excel in academic performance and have made an outstanding contribution to the community.

