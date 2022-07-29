Hong Kong – CE’s statement on serious incident at Hong Kong Coliseum

CE’s statement on serious incident at Hong Kong Coliseum ********************************************************



Regarding the serious incident that happened during a concert held at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom in the evening of July 28, the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, made the following statement:





I am shocked by the incident. I express sympathy to those who were injured and hope that they would recover soon.





​I have contacted the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, and instructed the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, together with relevant departments, to comprehensively investigate the incident and review the safety requirements of similar performance activities in order to protect the safety of performers, working staff and members of the public.