Hong Kong – Imported biscuit may contain allergen (peanuts)

Imported biscuit may contain allergen (peanuts) ***********************************************



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department today (July 28) said that a kind of imported biscuit may contain an allergen, peanuts, but it was not declared on the product’s food label. Consumers who are allergic to peanuts are advised not to consume the affected batch of the product concerned. The trade should also stop using or selling the affected batch of the product immediately.





Product details are as follows:





Product name: Hazelnut Filled Biscuit



Brand: CASINO



Place of origin: France



Packing size: 125 grams per pack



Best before date: April 18, 2023



Importer: PARKnSHOP (HK) Limited





A spokesman for the CFS said, “The CFS received a notification from the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) of the European Commission that ingredient used in the production of the above-mentioned product may contain an allergen, peanuts, but it was not declared on the product’s food label. According to the information provided by the RASFF, the affected product has been imported into Hong Kong. Upon learning of the incident, the CFS immediately contacted the above-mentioned local importer for follow-up. Preliminary investigation found that the above-mentioned importer had imported into Hong Kong the affected batch of the product concerned.”





The importer had stopped sale and removed from shelves the affected batch of the product. It has also initiated a recall according to the CFS’ instructions. Members of the public may call the relevant importer’s hotline at 2606 8658 during office hours for enquiries about the recall.





“Peanuts are a known food allergen. Those who are allergic to it may develop symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, asthma and rash upon consumption. In severe cases anaphylactic shock may even develop. As for other members of the public, generally speaking, they would not be subject to such reactions when the food in question is consumed,” the spokesman said.





The spokesman urged consumers who are allergic to peanuts not to consume the affected batch of the products. Those who feel unwell after consuming them should seek medical treatment.





The Food and Drugs (Composition and Labelling) Regulations (Cap 132W) require that all prepackaged food for sale in Hong Kong should list out the food’s ingredients in its label. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $50,000 and six months’ imprisonment.





The CFS will alert the trade, continue to follow up on the incident and take appropriate action. Investigation is on-going.