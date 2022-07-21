Hong Kong – SCST congratulates Cheung Ka-long and Vivian Kong on winning two bronze medals in World Championships

SCST congratulates Cheung Ka-long and Vivian Kong on winning two bronze medals in World Championships ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (July 21) congratulated Hong Kong fencers Cheung Ka-long and Vivian Kong on each winning a bronze medal in the Men’s Foil Individual event and the Women’s Épée Individual event of the 2022 Fencing World Championships respectively. In addition to the two medals won by the Hong Kong team, Cheung Ka-long has also made history again by achieving the best result ever for a Hong Kong fencer in the Men’s event in the Championships.





Mr Yeung said, “With excellent performances in the competitions, Cheung Ka-long and Vivian Kong have won the well-deserved medals by showcasing Hong Kong athletes’ talent and perseverance. We are thrilled by their achievements. I hope the fencing team will continue to strive for excellence in the team events.”