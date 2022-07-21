Dedeaux Properties Closes First Half of 2022 with $400M+ in Investment and Development Activity

2238 S Lilac Avenue Bloomington, Ca

LOS ANGELES – July 19, 2022 – PRLog — Dedeaux Properties continues its torrid industrial investment and development momentum tilting the walls on a 47,809-square- foot high through-put distribution center in the Inland Empire submarket of Bloomington, CA. Located at 2238 S. Lilac Avenue, only one mile from I-10, the Class A project will include 85 dock high doors, 226 trailer parking stalls, 44 auto parking spots and a 5,698 square foot two-story office area. Delivery is anticipated end of 2022.

“Demand for modern, mid-size and large industrial space is being fueled by a wide variety of users including food, healthcare, e-commerce and logistics users,” said Principal and Manager Brett Dedeaux. “Add quality product like 2238 S. Lilac Ave. to a place such as the Inland Empire, which is arguably one of the most dynamic and desirable industrial real estate markets in the country, and you have a recipe for top of the line value creation.”

With more than $400 million in transactions closed in the first half of 2022, Dedeaux Properties continues to be one of the most active industrial real estate developers and investors in Southern California. That performance follows more than $1 billion in transaction activity since 2020.

“We are building off the incredible momentum of the past two years,” Dedeaux said. “Alongside our growing list of strong institutional capital partners, we continue to enter new markets, investing in and developing facilities that meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and evolving supply chain. We expect 2022 to be yet another historic year for us.”

Branching out from its substantial portfolio of warehouse, trucking and logistics space located primarily in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County and Bay area, Dedeaux entered the Orange County market last year with the acquisition of a 15-acre site in San Juan Capistrano for the development of a 91,500-square foot facility. The firm also made its first investment in the Santa Clarity Valley, a joint venture with Stockbridge Capital on a vacant 214,436-square foot warehouse and distribution center that was revitalized, leased and then sold in February of this year.

Earlier this year, Dedeaux made its entry into Kern County’s Tejon Ranch, located approximately 75 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, with the acquisition of a 12-acre land parcel entitled for development of up to 250,000 square feet of high velocity warehouse.

Dedeaux Properties (http://www.dedeauxproperties.com) has grown exponentially since its conception, both in deal volume and team size, and continues to be one of the most active players in logistics-oriented facilities in Southern California. The 10-year-old company manages an 11 million-square- foot portfolio of high velocity distribution, cold storage facilities and truck terminals throughout California, of which over 4 million square feet are actively under various stages of development. The mission of the company remains consistent; create property value for the aligned benefit of the community, investors, partners, shareholders, tenants and team members.

Contact

Bruce Beck

DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.

***@dbrpr.com