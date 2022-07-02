Hong Kong – Temporary Closure of the Hong Kong Wetland Park

Temporary Closure of the Hong Kong Wetland Park ***********************************************



As Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 or above is now in force, the Hong Kong Wetland Park is closed. The Park will re-open two hours after the signal is lowered. The Park will remain closed today if the signal No. 8 or above remains hoisted at 2pm. Any person or organisation who has paid a deposit for visiting today can contact the Park’s ticket office for refund arrangements or to change the visit date.

