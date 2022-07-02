Systemwide Media Assists with Sale of Exhibitor Media Group

Systemwide Media, today, announced the sale of Exhibitor Media Group of Rochester, MN to Mark Johnson, Chairman and CEO of The STAR Groupe, Minneapolis, MN. Exhibitor Media Group publishes EXHIBITOR Magazine, produces EXHIBITORLIVE, the national conference and exhibition for trade show and corporate event marketing, and runs the university-affiliated Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) program.

“We have accomplished a lot over the past 40 years and now with our industry in post-pandemic transition, it is time for Exhibitor Media Group to also make a transition, to new leadership,” said Lee Knight founder and CEO of the organization. “We have created a tremendous base with the publication, the online programming, EXHIBITORLIVE, CTSM, and our EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences. Mark is able to pick up running full speed and now take this to the next level.”

“Magazines and conference programs are a unique business and help build great communities. Exhibitor Media Group was looking for the right organization to bring this community to the next level, and with the assistance of Scott Kargman and Systemwide Media, we were able to find that right partner. His counsel has made this transition possible,” said Knight.

“Over the past 40 years, EXHIBITOR programs and publications have become the gold standard for marketer education. The CTSM program with 4,000 candidates and graduates have turned the job ‘managing exhibit booths’ into actual professional careers, bringing a whole new breed of marketing executive to tens of thousands of companies globally,” said Scott Kargman, CEO of Systemwide Media. “As an event organizer myself, it is great to work with CTSM candidates and graduates who understand event metrics, audience development and the many facets of event operations. EXHIBITOR will forever be the foundation for this high-quality training and education, and professionalism.”

The STAR Groupe also owns Star Exhibits and Environments, created by Mark Johnson in 1993. According to a statement released by Johnson, “As the new owner of the business, my first priority is ensuring the EXHIBITOR team is well cared for during the transition,” said Johnson, noting his initial focus on people, benefits, and culture. “Because of the unique role that EXHIBITOR plays in our industry, I intend to run it as a separate business and will not have ongoing operational responsibilities.”

About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes EXHIBITOR magazine, an award-winning publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR’s learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the National Conference and Exhibition for trade show and corporate event marketing; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry’s only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.

EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Contact: Scott Kargman scott@systemwidemedia.com