Steven Sidmore Joins Leixir Dental Group as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Steven Sidmore, a seasoned sales and marketing professional, joins Leixir Dental Group with over twenty years of sales and leadership experience, twelve of which were focused within the dental lab space. Sidmore will lead the sales and marketing team in supporting the company’s national growth initiatives.

“Leixir’s team culture, world class products and services, and client-focused mission are going to make this company wildly successful,” said Sidmore. “Together with a passionate CEO and leadership team along with our highly skilled sales, marketing, and operational teams, we will take this organization to great new heights. That is why I’m here”.

Leixir Dental Group’s CEO Christian LeBrun added, “Our already outstanding sales team will evolve into trusted business partners for our customers under Steven’s leadership, and this approach will undoubtedly set us apart in the industry and lay the foundation for growing our overall enterprise value.”

Sidmore spent much of the last decade at MicroDental Laboratories, where he gained his experience elevating from a Sales Account Manager to National Sales Director. More recently, he served in positions as Area Vice President of Sales and Special Markets Manager for leading dental organizations.

About Leixir Dental Group

Leixir operates a network of full-service, state-of-the-art dental laboratories that offer a complete range of leading-edge dental products, including crowns and bridges, implants, surgical guides, and dentures. Leixir’s laboratories are strategically located to provide superior service to dentists throughout the United States. Leixir has built a digital-first service model to support its delivery of differentiated services and technology throughout the dental landscape. For more information, please visit www.leixir.com.