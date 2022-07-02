Hong Kong – DH’s COVID-19 specimen collection points suspended

Jul 2, 2022 | International

DH’s COVID-19 specimen collection points suspended

     The Department of Health (DH) today (July 2) announced that, as the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.8 is now in force, the COVID-19 specimen collection points set up in nine designated chest clinics, dermatological clinics and social hygiene clinics under the DH will be suspended.