EETech Media Announces Control Automation Day 2022 – Welcoming Keynotes from Rockwell Automation and Arduino Pro

EETech Media witnessed the success of their flagship brand ALl About Circuits’ virtual conference, Industry Tech Days, with 60% YoY growth and 98% attendee satisfaction in 2020 and 2021. Based on that positive feedback, they wanted to provide a similar experience for control and automation customers and engineers around the world.

On Control Automation Day, Control.com will convert the 50K+ community-driven website into a digital conference experience where engineers will have an opportunity to learn from technical how-to articles, product demos, and ask real-time questions during live webinars. The virtual conference is just one part of PLC Week on Control.com from June 20-24, 2022. The Control.com’s engineering and editorial staff goals are to raise awareness about the release of new PLC products, educate engineers on the fundamentals of PLC system design, and provide technicians with valuable troubleshooting fundamentals for PLCs and connected systems.

“PLCs are the largest single product category our members interact with daily on their jobs and are one of the most important components for the management of industrial operations. Control engineers are in need of information and education about PLC technology as it is in demand across all industries.” –David Peterson, Director of Engineering Content, Control Automation

Control Automation Day 2022 is specifically looking forward to welcoming Keynote addresses from Rockwell Automation and Arduino Pro.

Dan DeYoung, Global Business Director for Control and Visualization at Rockwell Automation

Dan will be discussing customer and industry trends in the PLC marketplace from a macro and micro level, assessing the future roadmap for PLC technology, and providing clear guidance on when (and when not to) upgrade a system.

Massimo Banzi, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Arduino

Massimo will share information about the exciting new Arduino Pro series, designed for machine control. He will cover the product designs and features that enable smaller companies to develop solutions with open-source abilities, an uncommon feat within the confines of industrial environments.

In addition to keynote addresses, Control Automation Day will include up to 10 live technical sessions with industry experts and offer unique written content on exhibitors’ digital booths.

Sign up today at Control.com