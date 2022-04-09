Canada – Minister Blair and Minister Farnworth to hold media availability following meeting on disaster recovery and climate resilience

The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Mike Farnworth, Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, will hold a media availability following the third meeting of the Committee of British Columbia and Federal Ministers on Disaster Response and Climate Resilience.

Ottawa, Ontario – April 8, 2022 –The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Mike Farnworth, Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, will hold a media availability following the third meeting of the Committee of British Columbia and Federal Ministers on Disaster Response and Climate Resilience.

Press Conference

Date: April 11, 2022

Time: 2:45 p.m. PST

Location:

Vancouver Cabinet Office

740-999 Canada Place

Vancouver, British Columbia

Media can also participate via teleconference, using the number and passcode below.

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 7967253#

Annie Cullinan

Press Secretary

Office of the Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

Annie.Cullinan@qpc-cpr.gc.ca

Jordan Turner

Communications Director, EMBC

Government Communications and Public Engagement

jordan.turner@gov.bc.ca

250-896-1928