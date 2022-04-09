Canada – Minister Blair and Minister Farnworth to hold media availability following meeting on disaster recovery and climate resilience

The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Mike Farnworth, Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, will hold a media availability following the third meeting of the Committee of British Columbia and Federal Ministers on Disaster Response and Climate Resilience.
Ottawa, Ontario – April 8, 2022 –The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Mike Farnworth, Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, will hold a media availability following the third meeting of the Committee of British Columbia and Federal Ministers on Disaster Response and Climate Resilience.
Press Conference
Date: April 11, 2022
Time: 2:45 p.m. PST
Location:
Vancouver Cabinet Office
740-999 Canada Place
Vancouver, British Columbia
Media can also participate via teleconference, using the number and passcode below.
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 7967253#
Annie Cullinan
Press Secretary
Office of the Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness
Annie.Cullinan@qpc-cpr.gc.ca
Jordan Turner
Communications Director, EMBC
Government Communications and Public Engagement
jordan.turner@gov.bc.ca
250-896-1928