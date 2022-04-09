MB2 Dental Enters North Carolina

MB2 Dental, a dental partnership organization (DPO) focused on helping doctors grow their thriving practices, announced its partnership with Dr. Tim Scanlan, owner of TS Orthodontics in Asheville, North Carolina. Dr. Scanlan owns multiple practice locations in the Asheville market area. This is the first partnership for MB2 Dental in North Carolina, as the DPO nearly completes expansion in the Southeastern United States.

For the last 13 years, Dr. Scanlan and his team have served more than 10,000 patients in Western North Carolina with traditional braces, ceramic braces, Invisalign, children’s and adult orthodontics, and more.

“It is a joy growing our practice in Western North Carolina,” said Dr. Scanlan. “We are excited to partner with MB2 to continue our growth and caring for the amazing community we have enjoyed serving since 2009.”

MB2 Dental was founded in 2007 by dentist and CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. The DPO equips doctors with the tools to grow their practices, excel as clinicians, business owners, and entrepreneurs, and create financial wealth. MB2 currently partners with more than 350 general dentists and specialists in 36 states.

“We welcome Dr. Scanlan and his team as our first partners in North Carolina,” said Dr. Villanueva. “Dr. Scanlan has built an impressive brand in the Asheville community, and we are excited to support his vision for the future of TS Orthodontics.”

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver’s seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in more than 35 states. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.