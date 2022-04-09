Craftsmen Industries, Inc. Completes Hotel Takeover for Annual Dairy Farmers of America Meeting

Based in St. Charles, MO, Craftsmen Industries has been designing and printing top-quality large format graphics for its customers for over three decades. With over 170 employees in one facility with expertise in design, fabrication, and printing, as well as experience in graphics installation, they are well-equipped to complete large projects on tight timelines. This year marks the 12th time Craftsmen has been in charge of the hotel takeover for this important annual event hosted by Dairy Farmers of America.

Craftsmen Industries, Inc. got its start in trailer sales in the midwest. However, their focus on meeting the needs and wants of their customers led them to quickly expand their offerings, adding custom design and engineering, large-scale printing, and custom trailer fabrication. Now a leader in designing and creating large-scale and three-dimensional banners, signs, and wraps, Craftsmen is uniquely qualified to take on extensive projects for corporate conventions.

“The annual meeting of the Dairy Farmers of America in Kansas City is always a great opportunity for our team to support this group of hardworking individuals,” remarked Mark Steele, CEO and Co-Owner of Craftsmen Industries, Inc. “This year, it gave us a chance to bring together many different people, ideas, and abilities to create the perfect graphics. However, the icing on the cake was traveling to Kansas City to install it and see the whole project come together.”

Craftsmen’s creations displayed at the Sheraton during the meeting included:

Printed door and custom wall graphics

Frosted window graphics

Banners

One-of-a-kind frames and signage

Dimensional lettering

Stage backdrops

Their team also built a custom-designed and branded Plinko game.

“Projects like this hotel takeover really underline the benefits of having so many unique and skilled tradespeople at our facility,” said Steele. “Because we all work so closely, we eliminate a lot of bottlenecks in transitioning from design to engineering, to fabrication, and so forth. The whole process is more efficient for us. And, the end product, whether it be custom wall graphics or a custom trailer, is better because we leveraged the knowledge and experience of many talented individuals.”

To learn more about Craftsmen Industries, Inc. and how they use their expertise to provide the best experience possible to groups like the Dairy Farmers of America, visit CraftsmenInd.com or call (800) 373-3575.

About Craftsmen Industries

Introducing a full product line of trade show exhibits and event service solutions from ISO 9001:2015 certified experiential marketers dedicated to the highest quality large format printing and mobile marketing vehicles.