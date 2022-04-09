University Gear Shop Reimagines & Revitalizes the Academic Retail Market

University Gear Shop (UGS) is a fast-growing national provider of retail campus store solutions in the higher education space. The company is revitalizing the higher-education retail market through its development of a modern in-store experience, paired with delivery of expanded trending products, branding, and increased community engagement and merchandise sales through marketing, social-media, and e-commerce solutions. University Gear Shop is a fully reimagined campus store experience.

Launched in 2021, UGS’s extensive research has led to the understanding that each college and university is a unique community unto itself. UGS not only utilizes its expansive global network to access trending products and apparel, but ensures our approach is a focused experience specific to the campus community being served. Partnerships with UGS will deliver greater collegiate brand recognition and revenue for colleges and universities while elevating the student experience with access to high-quality, on-trend items that foster school spirit and community engagement.

Bill Boney, VP of Retail Operations for UGS, stated, “Having been in higher education retail for over thirty years, I have observed a disconnect between institutions of higher education and the intentional marketing of its brand through merchandise. As the higher-education landscape becomes more and more competitive, it is our goal to deliver an exciting and modern university retail experience that drives campus communities and stakeholders to embrace and promote their institution’s brand. University Gear Shop is a different and innovative solution over what has been offered in the past. As the higher education landscape evolves, institutions should expect a modern-day approach to the marketing of their brand.”

About University Gear Shop (UGS)

For more information about UGS, please visit www.universitygearshop.com.