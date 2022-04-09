President, DIGroup Architecture Guests On Diversity Themed Podcast



After discussing the influences that led Myers to where he is today, Russell asked about DIGroup Architectures signature projects. He discusses a new 2.4 million sf campus of lab and life sciences manufacturing space in Philadelphia, adding  educational facility design also remains a significant market sector for us in urban areas. Every one of them is special to us because you really get to take the talent that you’ve honed over many years, and help those communities benefit from quality, inspirational design; its so gratifying for us that they are included in and become part of the process. I think it goes a long way that they are able to work hand in hand with members of our firm that come from diverse ethnic and gender backgrounds.





Russell asked Myers about his plan to move the company forward and he replied We are looking at potential partners to pursue large scale development projects. We talk to many firms, almost on a weekly basis, to share who we are and let them know, first and foremost, we can do the job and are an asset on any team. We are looking for those connections to firms that culturally believe that the pie is big enough. We believe in inclusivity; we believe in diversity we want to be with firms that also believe that. Were letting people know were out there.





To listen to the interview, please click here:





ABOUT VINCENT MYERS:



Vincent Myers is President and co-founding member of DIGroup Architecture  an award-winning, majority black-owned architectural firm headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He has helped grow the firm to include a rich, diverse portfolio of projects for senior living clients, nationally, and healthcare, civic and education clients throughout New Jersey, New York and the Greater Philadelphia Area. He is a recognized leader in educating clients in designing spaces to fit the complex needs of the new aging generation, from independent living residents to those requiring skilled nursing and memory care services. Recently his efforts have focused on preparing for the design of the next generation of senior facilities within urban areas. He serves as a guest speaker on the future of aging, sharing insights with leading developers and operators of senior living communities.





He is a Board Member of Springpoint Senior Living and the Mary Owen Borden Foundation. He also mentors high school students through The ACE Mentor Program of America (ACE)  a national program designed to attract high school students to careers in the Architecture, Construction and Engineering industry.





Vincent was named a Difference Maker by ROI-NJ in their ROI Influencers: People of Color 2021 issue and named a Top Influencer In Senior Housing by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum. His work and influence are featured across the country.





ABOUT DIGROUP ARCHITECTURE:



DIGroup Architecture is a certified Minority-owned, Disadvantaged-owned, and Small Business Enterprise (MBE/DBE/SBE) specializing in architecture, planning, interior design and environmental graphics, signage and wayfinding services for Senior Living, Education, Healthcare and Civic clients. The company takes great pride in its ethnically and culturally diverse staff who are passionate about architecture.





DIG originated as a consortium of several small architectural firms who formed an alliance to collaborate and compete for large projects issued by the NJ Schools Development Authority that revitalized the states most under-served public school districts. This collaboration became so successful at delivering many of the states most significant, community-centered design projects that the firms formally merged in 2006. The profound impact these projects had on the most basic human need of health and wellness, brought a whole new meaning and purpose to the firm. From that point forward, Architecture for Change became our story, design philosophy and commitment to clients to re-imagine structures and environments to unite people, enhance well-being and enrich communities.





DIGs successes have not gone unnoticed; in 2021, the company was selected as one of the 2021 Leaders in Real Estate, Construction, and Design in the Architecture category by NJBIZ, and was ranked among the top Minority Businesses and Architectural firms by both NJBIZ and Philadelphia Business Journal. To view DIGroups recent media coverage, please click here.





Today, DIGroup Architecture is exponentially growing, its reach spanning New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. For more information on the firm, please contact: Debra Koehler at dkoehler ( @ ) digrouparchitecture dot com or 732 dot 249 dot 6242 X110 dot





Media Contact:



Amy Delman



Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC



201.563.4614



amydelmanpr ( @ ) verizon dot net

###