Alpes Trading Limited expands Electronic Trading services in Latin America



Alpes Trading Limiteds Electronic Trading offering in Latin America includes a full suite of algorithms to trade equities, including Arrival Price, Target Percentage of Volume, Price React, Close and execution.





Alpes Trading Limiteds clients can access these algorithms through their Passport trading system, their own proprietary system or third-party order/execution management systems. In addition, Alpes Trading Limited offers direct market access to the platform via FIX connection.





Alpes Trading Limiteds Chief Technology Officer commented on the Latin American expansion saying “The enhancement of our existing platform underscores our commitment to the region and to arming our clients with the tools they need to navigate the Latin American marketplace.”





Alpes Trading Limiteds Electronic Trading provides a complete spectrum of services, from pre-trade analytics and execution, to post-trade execution performance analysis and commission management. The Trading Platform also offers a comprehensive algorithmic trading suite and various direct market access (DMA) strategies, including our smart order routing technology and dark pool aggregator.





About Us – Alpes Trading Limited



Alpes Trading Limited was established with the clear vision to provide clients with a superior level of service. Every client will have a unique set of requirements and we will tailor our advice to guide you and your family through each stage of the financial lifecycle.





We believe that each clients needs are truly unique. Our goal is to offer you the relevant customised wealth advice you deserve – and we can do that by fully understanding you. Thats why we take a unique approach to understanding you, your family and your values. Whether your needs are straightforward or complex, we are dedicated to delivering tailored, comprehensive, wealth management strategies that are rooted in your goals. We will stay in tune with your needs and help ensure youre on track to achieve the future you envision for yourself.

