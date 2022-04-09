Locada Logistics Market Place launches a Job Board

Locada launches a Job Board on its website to connect Businesses with world-class Expertise

Locada has launched a feature-rich web-based jobs platform that is set to revolutionize the way Logistics Companies hire their staff.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA – Locada LLC, an innovative venture based in San Diego CA, is pleased to announce the launch of a modern Job board on its site. The new addition to the platform will provide Job seekers and employer’s access to a rich recruitment web feature that makes recruiting new hires or finding the perfect job easier than ever.

“We are excited to launch a job board on our site. This was a much-awaited feature that will give the logistics community an easy way to recruit the right candidates for the job,” says the team leader for this initiative at Locada LLC. “We strongly believe that job board will play a significant role in helping with our mission to defragment the logistics community and allow us to bring even more value to the www.locada.com platform”

As the world recovers from the recent pandemic, the logistics industry is already seeing a tremendous increase in demand for new hires. This will result in a surge in traffic on web-based platforms that connect businesses with the right talent. Locada’s job board is well-positioned to play a significant role in meeting this growing demand.

Locada’s job board is powered by advanced technology that will benefit both job seekers and recruiters.

For recruiters, it provides an additional avenue and a quick, efficient tool that helps find qualified candidates, without all the fuss. With a host of built-in features, employers will find it a breeze to manage their recruitment process – right from posting a job to hiring the perfect candidate. Locada is currently allowing 5 free job postings per company.

For job seekers, it simplifies the application process. With an easy onboarding process, candidates can quickly create their profiles. All information is stored in one place, eliminating the need to upload resumes. It will help professionals to quickly search and apply for the right opportunity and keep track of all their applications.

Locada invites recruiters and candidates to join them in embracing a better way to share and fill a vacancy in the digital age. With its user-friendly interface and functionality, the platform is expected to evolve into one of the most active job boards in this sector. Additional features of the tool include automatic email alerts to recruiters and candidates based on their preferences, and several performance statistics for the jobs posted on the platform.

“At Locada, our vision is to evolve into a one-stop solution for various stakeholders in the logistics sector. As the sector continues to grow at a rapid pace with more hiring across the board, we saw this as a great opportunity to create an impact by creating a platform that will serve as a universal bridge between employers and professionals.”

Locada is committed to providing the best user experience by continuously investing in upgrading its jobs platform based on emerging trends and user feedback.

About Locada

Founded in 2022, Locada (https://locada.com/ ) is a modern, cohesive logistics community and marketplace with a mission to defragment the logistics industry and establish a turn-key logistics destination. The Locada platform allows individuals and companies to search for providers, pricing, and logistics-related services. Locada users gain recognition through Locada community awards, generate reviews, improve their web presence, view ratings for logistics providers, and follow logistics-related accolades as they are presented to organizations and individuals. Locada also offers the opportunity to connect via a Q&A knowledge hub, request and submit RFPs, and find solutions to any logistics issue – all in one centralized platform.

