Hong Kong – Suspected murder case in Cheung Chau

Suspected murder case in Cheung Chau ************************************



Police are investigating a suspected murder case in Cheung Chau yesterday morning (January 16) in which a 54-year-old woman died.





At 7.49am, Police received a report from a 43-year-old man that his 54-year-old girlfriend was found collapsed inside a hostel room on Cheung Chau Beach Road.





Police officers sped to the scene. The 54-year-old woman, sustaining injuries to her neck, was certified dead at scene.





Initial investigations revealed that the deceased was being assaulted. The case is classified as suspected murder and the 43-year-old man in suspected connection with the case was arrested. He is being detained for further enquiries.





Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death.





Investigation by the Regional Crime Unit Team 1 of Marine District is underway.