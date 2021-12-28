Hong Kong – Import of poultry meat and products from Leiria District in Portugal suspended

Import of poultry meat and products from Leiria District in Portugal suspended ******************************************************************************



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today (December 28) that in view of a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in Leiria District in Portugal, the CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products (including poultry eggs) from the area with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.





A CFS spokesman said that according to the Census and Statistics Department, no poultry meat or eggs were imported into Hong Kong from Portugal in the first nine months of this year.





“The CFS has contacted the Portuguese authority over the issue and will closely monitor information issued by the OIE and the relevant authorities on the avian influenza outbreaks. Appropriate action will be taken in response to the development of the situation,” the spokesman said.