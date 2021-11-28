Hong Kong – New District Officer for Tsuen Wan assumes office (with photo)

New District Officer for Tsuen Wan assumes office (with photo) **************************************************************



Mr Billy Au will assume the post of District Officer (Tsuen Wan) tomorrow (November 29), succeeding Miss Jenny Yip.







Mr Au joined the Government in 1989 initially as an Executive Officer. He transferred to the Trade Officer Grade in the same year and worked in the former Trade Department and the Trade and Industry Department. He joined the Administrative Service in 2011 and has served in the Home Affairs Bureau and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau.







Mr Au was Principal Assistant Secretary (Financial Services) at the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau before taking up the post of District Officer (Tsuen Wan).

