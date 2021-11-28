Meeting of Government with Floor Leaders of Political Parties Held Today





A meeting of the government with floor leaders of all parties was held here today, a day before the start of the winter session of Parliament. In his opening address, Union Minister for Parliamentary affairs, Shri Prahlad Joshi informed the meeting about the upcoming session of Parliament. He said that the Winter Session, 2021 of Parliament will commence on Monday, the 29th of November, 2021 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on Thursday, the 23th of December, 2021. The Session will provide a total of 19 sittings spread over a period of 25 days. He stated that two meetings were held with Secretaries/ Senior Officers of various Ministries/ Departments on 5th and 27th of October, 2021, where certain items were identified for being taken up during the ensuing Winter Session and based on the feedback tentatively 37* items, which Includes 36 Bills and 1financial item have been identified for being taken up during the Winter Session, 2021.









Three Bills replacing Ordinances namely (i) the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, (ii) the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, and (iii) the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 promulgated during the inter-session period are required to be enacted as Acts of Parliament within a period of six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament. The Minister said that the Government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under Rules of Procedure. Shri Joshi also requested all parties for co-operation for the smooth functioning of the House.





Addressing the meeting, after listening to points raised by the leaders of all parties attending, Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Defence, expressed his appreciation that the discussion had been very healthy and that important issues had been flagged. He noted that the parties had expressed the need for more discussion in Parliament with regard to which, he underlined that the government also wants healthy discussion in Parliament.









Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Defence, Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles; and Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines participated in the meeting. Ministers of State of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sh. Arjun Ram Meghwal and Sh. V. Muraleedharan also attended the meeting.





Thirty parties which were present in the meeting, besides the BJP, were INC, DMK, AITC, YSRCP, JD(U), BJD, BSP, TRS, SS, LJSP, NCP, SP, CPI(M), IUML, TDP, Apna Dal, CPI, NPF, SAD, AAP, AIADMK, KC(M), MNF, RSP, RPI(A), RJD, NPP, MDMK, JKNC, TMC( M).









List of bills likely to be taken up during winter session, 2021





LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (To replace an Ordinance)





2. The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (To replace an Ordinance)





3. The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (To replace an Ordinance)





4. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha





5. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill. 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha





6. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019





7. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020





8. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021





9. The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021





10. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021





The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021





12. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021





13. The Cantonment Bill, 2021





14. The Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill, 2021





15. The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021





16. The Emigration Bill, 2021





17. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021





18. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021





19. The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021





20. The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021





21. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2021





22. The National Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill, 2021





23. The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2021





24. The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2021





25. The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021





26. The National Transport University Bill, 2021





27. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill,





2021 (relating to UP)





28. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (relating to Tripura)





29. The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021





30. The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021





31. The Mediation Bill, 2021





32. The Mines (Amendment) Bill, 201 t (for withdrawal)





33. The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2011 (for withdrawaO





34. The Building and Other Consuuction Workers Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2013 (for withdrawal)





35. The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Amendment Bill, 2013 (for withdrawat)





36. The Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Bill, 2014 (for withdrawal)





11- FINACIAL BUSINESS





l. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Second Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the 2021-22 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.









