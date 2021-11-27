Hong Kong – AFCD’s response to media enquiries on injury cases caused by wild pigs

AFCD’s response to media enquiries on injury cases caused by wild pigs **********************************************************************



In response to media enquiries about injury cases caused by wild pigs, a spokesman for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) today (November 26) gave the following reply:







Injury cases caused by wild pigs have shown a notable rise in recent years. Forty-two such cases were recorded between 2011 and today (November 26) with 86 per cent (36 cases) occurred between 2018 and now. Seventeen cases were recorded so far this year with six alone this month.







Fifty-three casualties were involved in those 42 cases, including eight elderlies and two children. Among them, six were in serious condition and underwent operations. Please see figures of injury cases caused by wild pigs at Annex.







The surging trend in injury cases and casualties clearly show that wild pigs have already posed very serious threats to public safety. Wild pigs are dangerous wild animals, especially those which have accustomed to scavenging and being fed in urban areas, or huge in size. They may bite or knock down members of public while getting food from citizens. In addition, wild pigs may also transmit zoonotic diseases, such as tuberculosis, hepatitis E, influenza A and Streptococcus suis infection, thereby posing threats to public health.







It is necessary for the Government to take decisive actions to tackle nuisance of wild pigs. The AFCD will continue to mount regular wild pig capture operations and accord priority to sites with large numbers of wild pigs, and areas with a history of past injury cases or where wild pigs may pose risks to members of the public to safeguard public safety and maintain public hygiene. Furthermore, upon receiving reports about wild pig sightings in urban areas, the AFCD will also capture the wild pigs which pose potential danger or cause nuisance to members of the public for humane dispatch.

