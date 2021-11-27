Hong Kong – All tickets for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation sports demonstrations and variety show sold out

All tickets for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation sports demonstrations and variety show sold out ******************************************************************************************



Around 5 300 tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation sports demonstrations and variety show were reserved for sale to the public. Almost 90 per cent of the tickets were sold in the first hour (from 10am to 11am) today (November 26) at the URBTIX. All tickets were sold out at around 6pm.





Despite the heavy traffic, the URBTIX system has been operating smoothly in general today, and tickets were sold without disruption. However, names of ticket holders failed to be printed on the tickets in a few transactions. Since their personal particulars have been recorded in the system, it is not necessary for these ticket holders to exchange their tickets. Venue staff will verify their identity on-site on the event day. The patrons concerned will be notified of the arrangements individually.