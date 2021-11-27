Hong Kong – Hong Kong Heritage Museum to feature legendary story of martial arts superstar Bruce Lee (with photos)

Hong Kong Heritage Museum to feature legendary story of martial arts superstar Bruce Lee (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The exhibition ​”A Man Beyond the Ordinary: Bruce Lee” will be held from November 28 (Sunday) at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum (HKHM) to showcase around 400 items of Bruce Lee memorabilia and photos, which will enable visitors to look back at the legend of the internationally famous martial arts superstar.







The internationally renowned megastar Lee (1940–1973) was born Lee Jun-fon. He combined various schools of martial arts to create what is known as Jeet Kune Do, and his martial arts movies became classics. Behind the spotlight, Lee loved his family and enjoyed reading. He expressed his emotions and ideas in letters and other types of writing. Through daily training and reflection, he went beyond his limits and became a legend. Following the “Bruce Lee: Kung Fu‧Art‧Life” exhibition in 2013, the HKHM has collaborated with the Bruce Lee Foundation again to present the exhibition “A Man Beyond the Ordinary: Bruce Lee”, which features how Lee’s perseverance gave birth to the legend that is Bruce Lee through his films, martial arts and life story.







Highlighted exhibits include a baby jacket worn by Lee; a fencing mask he used while studying in Hong Kong; his exam revision notes taken at the University of Washington; his letter to his wife Linda, written while filming “The Big Boss” in Thailand; the first edition of the first book published by him, “Chinese Gung Fu: The Philosophical Art of Self-Defense”; Jeet Kune Do plaques, and the original set design drawings for the film “Enter the Dragon”. Various large-scale lighting exhibits and interactive installations have also been added to the exhibition, including an optical fibre interactive projection installation which displays Lee’s martial arts ideas and life philosophy; and an immersive light and sensory installation “Self．Martial Arts．Emptiness”, which illustrates Lee’s self-actualisation concept.





The exhibition is presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD). It is jointly organised by the Bruce Lee Foundation and the HKHM, and is sponsored by Fortune Star Media Limited. The exhibition will last for five years from November 28 to 2026 at the HKHM (1 Man Lam Road, Sha Tin). Due to copyright restrictions, no photography and video-recording is permitted in the exhibition gallery. For details of the exhibition and admission arrangements, please visit



www.heritagemuseum.gov.hk/en_US/web/hm/exhibitions/data/exid269.html, or call 2180 8188 for enquiries.





All persons are required to use the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile application to scan the venue QR code before they are allowed to enter offices and venues under the LCSD, except for exempted persons who are aged below 12 or aged 65 or above and those with disabilities that render use of the app difficult. Exemptions will also be granted to individual persons depending on the actual circumstances. All exempted persons are required to complete a record form to register their personal particulars and the date and time of their visit. As it will take time to verify personal particulars of exempted persons under the new arrangement, their waiting time for using public services or entering the relevant venues may be lengthened. The LCSD suggests that members of the public arrive early, and appeals for their understanding. The department also encourages the exempted persons to use the app as far as possible to save time.