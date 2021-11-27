Canada – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Discusses Economic Outlook with Chief Economists

Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met virtually with chief economists from major Canadian financial institutions to discuss their outlook on the Canadian economy and hear their views on Canada’s economic recovery.

November 26, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Department of Finance Canada

The Deputy Prime Minister addressed global COVID inflation and the work the government is doing to help Canadians with the cost of living. She also invited chief economists to share their perspectives on the impact of global supply chain disruptions.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that Canada’s strong jobs recovery, particularly compared to the United States. Canada has recovered over 101 per cent of the jobs lost during the pandemic compared to only 81 per cent in the U.S.

Throughout the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that the best economic policy is ending COVID-19 and that the government is carefully watching variants of concern, including by taking action today to restrict travel from certain regions of the globe.

The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to careful and prudent management of Canada’s public finances as the country continues on its path to a robust economic recovery.

