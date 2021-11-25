Litify Selects WHISHWORKS as One of Its Expert Delivery Partners

WHISHWORKS, a global IT services consultancy and expert Salesforce partner, announced today their partnership with Litify, a fully integrated legal Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. Litify selected WHISHWORKS as one of its expert Delivery Partners, to ensure accelerated time-to-value for its clients.

Built on Salesforce, Litify is an all-in-one, powerful and flexible platform that enables lawyers to manage and standardize every aspect of their business from one interface. With a host of out-of-the-box features, legal professionals have all they need to manage their entire business from one single platform.

“We want our customers to fully leverage the platform capabilities and improve their practices, client experience and operations. We selected WHISHWORKS for their extensive experience and expertise in Salesforce, to ensure our clients are onboarded and enabled with the flexibility and customizability they need to future-proof their business,” commented Ian Padrick, Vice President, GTM & Alliances from Litify.

WHISHWORKS’ certified consultants are expertly versed on both Salesforce and Litify. They will ensure the platform is set-up and tailored to the specific needs of each client. Providing expert support and user enablement, they will empower legal professionals to leverage Litify and drive efficiencies throughout their customers’ lifecycle.

“We are very excited that Litify selected WHISHWORKS to accelerate time-to-value and success for their customers,” said Edward Davies, VP Sales at WHISHWORKS. “Litify is the number one platform built exclusively to help firms in the legal industry run smarter. Litify’s customers can count on our expert consultants to deliver quality services utilizing best practice and governance, so they are up and running with Litify in no time.”

Litify has started offering the opportunity to new clients to use WHISHWORKS’ expert services from October 2021. This is an optional value-add service and WHISHWORKS will provide a detailed statement of work with specific timelines and costs prior to any engagement.

Salesforce is a trademark of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Litify (www.litify.com):

Founded in late 2016, Litify’s mission is to empower the legal community to standardize their best practices and deliver optimal outcomes for their clients with the most flexible and fully integrated business transformation platform for lawyers. The singular platform streamlines and automates task management, document generation, matter management, client communications, and more while providing data-driven insights that help law firms and corporations scale and increase their bottom line. Built on Salesforce.com, Litify is a secure, extensible, and rapidly evolving platform.

About WHISHWORKS (www.whishworks.com):

WHISHWORKS, a Coforge company, is a global IT services and consulting firm, specialising in accelerating business outcomes through digital enablement, seamless connectivity and data transformation. We work with an ecosystem of digital innovators, including Salesforce, MuleSoft,Tableau and Microsoft Azure to develop leading solutions that enable digital transformation and growth.