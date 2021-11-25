Snyder Building Construction Purchases Building

Established in 2015, Snyder Building Construction (SBC) continues to grow and evolve as a top General Contractor in Colorado. Despite the pandemic, the firm found ways of adding continued value to their clients, which has afforded them tremendous opportunities for expansion. To accommodate their growing staff and a heavy project load, the firm relocated to a new office this month at 3535 Sherman in the Englewood neighborhood of Colorado.

The property is situated within an Englewood opportunity zone, a fact which excited the SBC team. “We saw an opportunity to make a difference and bring value to the community, while also gaining a beautiful new office to serve our employees and our clients,” said owner Richard Snyder. Snyder Building Construction has carefully allocated over half a million dollars to remediation and energy improvements on the property. Upgrading HVAC systems, LED lighting, and modernizing the building’s exterior façade are just a few ways the firm has increased the building’s energy performance. The surrounding property also received a face-lift. The crumbling sidewalks and walkways have been replaced and new landscaping has been added throughout. SBC believes that these aesthetic improvements lend a great deal to keeping the community current and attractive.

About Snyder Building Construction:

Snyder Building Construction is a commercial general contractor providing tenant improvement, adaptive reuse, and commercial ground-up construction for restaurants and breweries, retail, fitness, medical, dental, office, nonprofit, corporate, law firms and banking in Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Snyder Building Construction focuses on accountable, high-quality, and trustworthy service for projects <$10M. Long-lasting relationships and a team-oriented approach allow us to be honest, fair, and transparent in every facet of the construction process. Expect meticulously planned details and craftsman-like installation paired with a small team dedicated to quality care and attention. Snyder Building Construction was named the 2019 Small Business Torch Award Winner for trust in the marketplace, an honor given by the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado.