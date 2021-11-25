Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao Launches a Career Guide on “Digital Media Careers” Along with the Author Rajasekhar Buggaveeti

The IT Minister of Telangana state, Sri K.T. Rama Rao released a career guide on the wide range of fast-growing job opportunities in the dynamic digital media and entertainment industry.

The book was released during the inaugural session of the Indiajoy Event at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Hyderabad on 16th November.

Along with K.T. Rama Rao, “Exciting Careers in Digital Media” book author Rajasekhar Buggaveeti, Green Gold Animation Founder & CEO Rajiv Chilaka, Bengaluru-based Technicolor India Managing Director Biren Ghose, Cine Hero Sudheer Babu, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and others participated in the book launch ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasekhar Buggaveeti said: “The book elaborates on 72 exciting job roles across Animation, Graphic Design, Visual Effects, Gaming, Web & Mobile Design, Digital Marketing, and Filmmaking. Creative arts students will find this book particularly useful in exploring the broad spectrum of employment prospects across disciplines and specializations in the industry. While the book is primarily focused on helping freshers gauge their aptitude and identify pathways that align with their interests and innate strengths, it also acts as a personal guide for creative CG artists who have some experience in the industry but are looking to shift career paths or accelerate their career growth.”

Appreciating the efforts in producing the book, the minister KTR quipped: “This book serves as a virtual compass to career aspirants in these sectors. The extensive information on each job role – job outline, skills, training, salaries, and growth – along with valuable guidance on choosing the right course and college, and pursuing successful careers makes it a first-of-its-kind, complete career guide in India.”

Rajiv Chilaka observed: “Expert tips on demo reel/portfolio, internships, and career preparation and advancement along with inspiring stories of media and entertainment industry legends makes it a must-read book for students.”

On the occasion, Biren Ghose, Sudheer Babu, and Jayesh Ranjan congratulated the book’s author Rajasekhar Buggaveeti.

Published by Creative Multimedia, this book is available on Amazon and also at the firm’s office at Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. Contact: +91 40 2405 2277.