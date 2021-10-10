Hong Kong – Civil Service Bureau appeals to elderly persons to receive COVID-19 vaccination as early as possible (with photos)

Civil Service Bureau appeals to elderly persons to receive COVID-19 vaccination as early as possible (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for the Civil Service, Mr Patrick Nip, attended an activity which covered a talk on COVID-19 vaccines and vaccinations for elderly persons in North District at Luen Wo Hui Community Hall in Fanling today (October 10). He encouraged the elderly persons during the health talk to learn about the importance of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination and get vaccinated as early as possible to protect themselves.



About 210 residents took part in today’s activity. They could choose to receive the Sinovac vaccine on site or receive the BioNTech vaccine at the Community Vaccination Centre (CVC) at Lung Sum Avenue Sports Centre.



Mr Nip said, “Following a period with no local cases of COVID-19, the recent finding of a positive local case involving a mutant strain shows there is an immediate need to build a protective shield in the community. Persons who have not yet received vaccination should get vaccinated as early as possible to protect themselves as vaccination can help reduce the risk of getting seriously ill and death from COVID-19 infection.



“Under the threat posed by highly transmissible mutant strains, elderly persons who are not vaccinated will be subject to an extremely high risk of getting seriously ill and dying from COVID-19 infection. I hope that members of the public, in particular elderly persons, can have a correct understanding of the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.”



Experts recommend that elderly persons should receive a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible as long as they are not suffering from acute illnesses. All elderly persons who have previously received influenza vaccines can safely receive COVID-19 vaccines.



Today’s activity was jointly organised by the North District Office and a North District committee of the New Territories Association of Societies and supported by various local organisations.



Members of the public can receive a COVID-19 vaccination through various channels. All eligible persons can collect same-day tickets. They can get vaccinated without prior bookings at the CVCs. People may also make reservations and choose their preferred time slots for vaccinations through the designated website of the Programme (www.covidvaccine.gov.hk), or they can receive the Sinovac vaccine through private doctors or clinics under the Programme.



In addition to the CVCs, the COVID-19 Vaccination Stations in Queen Mary Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Tuen Mun Hospital have commenced operation to enable patients visiting the hospitals for follow-up appointments and visitors to receive the BioNTech vaccination without prior booking. The vaccination stations will open from 10am to 7pm on weekdays except public holidays, with no lunch break. Last vaccination is at 6.30pm.

