PM expresses happiness over start of flight services between Chipi Airport, Sindhudurg and Mumbai

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that the new flight services between Chipi Airport, Sindhudurg and Mumbai will give an impetus to tourism and connectivity in the region.

Quoting a tweet from the Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindhia, the Prime Minister tweeted :

“Today is a special day for the wonderful people of the Konkan region and will surely give an impetus to connectivity and tourism.”

Today is a special day for the wonderful people of the Konkan region and will surely give an impetus to connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/znchlIwH6V — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2021

