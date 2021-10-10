PM lauds everyone involved in vaccination drive

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised every stakeholder in the world biggest vaccination campaign.

Quoting a tweet from the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandavia, the Prime Minister tweeted :



“This is just one example of the monumental effort put in by every stakeholder to ensure our fellow citizens get vaccinated.

Kudos to each and every person who is making India’s vaccination drive a success.”

