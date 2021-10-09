Namba Black: The Best Place To Buy Chrome Hearts Online

Craving some Chrome Hearts but can’t travel to one of the boutiques in NYC or LA? Look no further. Namba Black is a Chrome Hearts-only retail store, with both physical and online presence, offering a large variety of Chrome Hearts pieces. With over 300 products listed on the online store, Namba Black also offers highly competitive pricing compared to other online and physical Chrome Hearts retailers.

The first Namba Black store, located in the heart of Osaka, Japan, has actually been around since the 90s; however, they only shipped within Japan, and only opened up to international customers when COVID-19 started. By sourcing merchandise from Japan’s biggest Chrome Hearts authorized dealer, United Arrows, as well as other official Chrome Hearts retailers, it’s no wonder that Namba Black has managed accumulate such a wealth of product variety. Not to mention, the beautiful, seamless, and elegant design of Namba Black’s online store sets the retailer apart from the other Japanese clunky, hard-to-navigate online stores.

Namba Black was always somewhat of a Japanese underground, if-you-know-you-know kind of Chrome Hearts retailer, home to some of the rarest pieces. And sticking with traditional Japanese fashion customs of reserving the best for the locals, some of the items (like the patchwork jeans) are only sold in-store. So while the online store does boast a wide array of Chrome Hearts, the Japanese retailer does reserve the rarest and most sought after items for it’s local customers. That being said, there is no better place to buy Chrome Hearts online. So, sit back, relax, and splurge a little on your newest Chrome.